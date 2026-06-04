Russia, Cuba to sign memorandum on development of cancer vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba will sign a memorandum on the joint development of vaccines against cancer diseases today, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during the Russia - Cuba business dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Last year, Russia supplied 6 tons of substances for the production of medicines to Cuba, and today we will sign a memorandum on the joint development of cancer vaccines," Chernyshenko said, cited by his office.

In terms of the agricultural sector that about 90 Russian companies are interested in supplying meat, dairy, and fish products to Cuba, the deputy prime minister noted. Russia can offer solutions in digital services, cybersecurity, telemedicine, and business automation in the field of technology and information technologies.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.