Drone-resistant water supply system developed in Siberia

BARNAUL, June 4. /TASS/. A hidden water supply system resistant to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been developed in the Altay Region, and this technology could be used in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions, Alexey Grigoryev, director of the developer company Argum, told TASS.

"The problem with water towers and pavilions is that they expose the water supply point. Using a drone or other means, the facility can easily be damaged or deliberately targeted, for example, by poisoning the water. <…> We don’t need a pavilion or a water tower. We provide a reliable water supply while concealing the water intake as much as possible," he said. According to Grigoryev, the new development enables the integration of a frequency converter and associated equipment directly into the water pipeline structure--underground or in utility manholes. The system retains all the functionality of traditional systems, but eliminates the costs of constructing, operating, and securing permanent structures. The company has already received a patent for the invention.

According to him, the development is particularly relevant in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, and other regions of Russia where there is a risk of water intakes being compromised or disrupted. The company is testing the equipment at a housing and utilities organization in the Altay Region.

"We expect our invention to find application in the restoration of new regions. Due to the need to restore normal life in areas where, like in the Altay Region, underground water sources are used, there is currently a risk of installing pavilions and towers that would compromise the water intake. Therefore, we have now intensified testing of our development," Grigoryev noted, adding that after the testing is completed, the company plans to begin mass production of the equipment.