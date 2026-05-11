US cannot take enriched uranium from Iran without its consent — Russian MP

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Washington cannot extract enriched uranium from Tehran without its consent, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Information Policy Committee, has stated, responding to US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US would sooner or later take Iran’s uranium stockpiles.

"The extraction of nuclear materials and their safe transportation under conditions of military action is practically impossible. For this, peace is needed, an agreement on the transfer of enriched uranium is needed, a detailed action plan with the IAEA, and the unconditional consent and cooperation of <...> Iran. None of these 4 conditions exist today. The US can observe, but it cannot extract enriched uranium without Iran's consent," Pushkov said.