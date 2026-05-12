US not to launch new military operation against Iran — Pakistani ambassador

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS that he is convinced that the US will not launch a new military operation against Iran.

"You know, there’s always a possibility, but I think in the case of the US, the chances are minimal. Israel, perhaps. But as for the US, the likelihood of them resuming operations is very low, because the operations initially began with the topic of a change of government in Tehran. Then, the discussion shifted to nuclear issues. And now everything has come down to opening the Strait of Hormuz," the ambassador noted.

He emphasized that he cannot rule out the possibility of further operations, but believes that for now, they have been avoided. He explained that war is a process that does not just start or be waged; a certain dynamic must develop. "It’s necessary to have sufficient forces in the region to launch such a campaign. As we see in Pakistan, that level of force accumulation and dynamic isn’t present right now. Isolated clashes, like we saw a few days ago, are possible. But frankly, we don’t see the possibility of a major operation in the near future. Six months, a year--it’s hard to say," the diplomat continued.

According to Tirmizi, Pakistan is firmly convinced that a permanent, long-term solution acceptable to Iran, the United States, the Gulf states, and the entire world will be found, because "in this war, everyone will lose, and there will be no winners."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran, 3,375 Iranians have been killed in US-Israeli strikes during the 40 days of the war. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the US leader announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.