Russia’s pharmaceutical market grows 13.6% to $38.36 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s pharmaceutical market grew by 13.6% in 2025, reaching 3.1 trillion rubles ($38.36 bln), First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.
Manturov chaired the 40th meeting of the State Commission for Combating Illegal Trafficking of Industrial Products.
"Denis Manturov noted that by the end of 2025 the Russian pharmaceutical market increased by 13.6% and reached 3.1 trillion rubles. Almost one-third of this volume consists of government procurement of medicines, which is also growing at a rate exceeding 10%," the first deputy prime minister’s secretariat said in a statement.