India pays high attention to participation in SPIEF — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, June 2. /TASS/. Participation of Indian representatives in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is of high significance for the country because Russian-Indian bilateral ties are developing proactively, Official Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing.

"We do value our participation in the forum," Jaiswal said. "With Russia, you know, we have very strong ties, including in several areas, economic and trade being one of them, and these ties have been expanding in recent times, and we look forward to a meaningful participation," the spokesperson added.