Russia, China to support outcomes of World War II, counter distortion of history

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing intend to firmly uphold the outcomes of World War II, opposing attempts to distort history, according to a joint statement adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday.

"The sides intend to strongly uphold the outcomes of the Second World War and the existing post-war world order, defend the authority of the United Nations and justice in international relations, resist attempts to deny, distort, and falsify the history of the Second World War," the statement reads.

"In order to prevent the recurrence of the tragedy of the world war, the sides will strongly condemn actions aimed at denying the responsibility for atrocities of Nazi aggressors, militarist invaders, and their accomplices, besmirch and tarnish the honor of the victorious countries," according to the joint statement.

The statement also stipulates that Moscow and Beijing are striving to establish a new kind of relationships between world powers on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.