Trump seriously considering resuming war with Iran — TV channel

NEW YORK, May 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is increasingly considering the option of resuming a full-scale military operation against Iran, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the White House is running out of patience due to the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the fact that Tehran is not making significant concessions to Washington - a situation the US leader attributes to alleged disagreements among Iranian authorities.

CNN noted that there are several factions within the White House proposing different courses of action regarding Tehran. Some members of the US administration advocate a more aggressive approach, which would include striking Iran to weaken its position. Others continue to insist on pursuing diplomatic efforts.

In addition, some in Trump’s inner circle want Pakistan, which is acting as the mediator in the US-Iran talks, to convey the US position to Iran more accurately. The White House also believes that Pakistani mediators often convey a more positive view of Iran’s position to Washington than is actually the case.

At the same time, the TV channel emphasized that Trump is unlikely to make a final decision on Iran before leaving for China this week.