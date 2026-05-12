Russia calls for fully resuming Arctic Council’s work — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow is open to constructive cooperation in the Arctic and calls for fully resuming the work of the Arctic Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"Promoting Russia’s agenda within the Arctic Council, which is the main multilateral platform in high latitudes, is important for us and our colleagues in the Russian Association of Small Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East," he pointed out at an event dedicated to Day of Indigenous Peoples of Russia.

"As the largest Arctic power, Russia remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect, as well as to constructive cooperation, and has consistently called for fully resuming the council’s work," Grushko added.