Donbass Dome system destroys seven Ukrainian drones in Donetsk People’s Republic

MARIUPOL, May 14. /TASS/. Seven Ukrainian drones have been neutralized by the Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system in the skies over the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the regional defense headquarters reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, anti-aircraft defense and composite mobile armed units with the Donbass Dome system neutralized and shot down seven enemy drones over the Donetsk People’s Republic," the headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

Residents of the region are advised to report any encountered debris or explosive objects to emergency services.