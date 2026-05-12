LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost 8,400 service members and foreign mercenaries in combat on May 2-8, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The enemy’s sanitary and irrecoverable losses stood at over 8,400 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries on May 2-8, which is 390 more than in the previous reporting period. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered the greatest manpower losses in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions," he wrote on the VKontakte social network, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that Russian forces had also eliminated a RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, two Grad rocket launchers, two robotic multiple launch rocket systems, over 700 combat vehicles, 77 field artillery systems, 69 electronic warfare systems and radars, and almost 4,300 unmanned aerial vehicles.