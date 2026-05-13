Rubio views China as Washington’s key geopolitical 'challenge'

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Washington sees China as its major geopolitical rival, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Yeah, it’s both our top political challenge geopolitically and it’s also the most important relationship for us to manage," he said in an interview with Fox News. "We're going to have interests of ours that are going to be in conflict with interests of theirs; to avoid wars and maintain peace and stability in the world, we're gonna have to manage those."

US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday. During his visit to Beijing, Trump will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are expected to focus on settling bilateral trade and economic contradictions. Apart from that, they will discuss key problems on the global agenda. Trump will stay in China until May 15.