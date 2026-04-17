Russia, India publish agreement on procedures for deployment of military personnel

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and India on procedures for sending military personnel, as well as ships and military aircraft, to each other’s territory was published on Friday on the official legal information portal.

The document was signed in February 2025, and a law ratifying it by Russia was adopted in December. "Entered into force on January 12, 2026," the publication on the portal states.

"Under this agreement, unless the parties agree otherwise, no more than the following may be present simultaneously on the territory of the receiving state and in the airspace above it: five military ships of the sending state, 10 military aircraft of the sending state, 3,000 military personnel of the sending state," the document says in one of its provisions.

The agreement regulates not only the deployment of military personnel and equipment but also logistics. The established procedures will be used during joint exercises, training, the provision of humanitarian assistance, the response to natural disasters and manmade catastrophes, as well as in other cases by agreement. The document simplifies the mutual use of the two countries’ airspace and entry by Russian and Indian military ships in each other’s ports.