Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Amur Shipyard in the Russian Far East will lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for the Pacific Fleet soon, Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Sergei Avakyants told the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"We expect the Fleet’s command to receive an invitation from the Amur Shipyard in the immediate future to the ceremony of laying the keel of another two new ships. The Project 20380 corvette Grozny and the Project 20385 corvette Buiniy are expected to be laid down at the Shipyard’s slipways," the commander said.

The corvettes will be the first naval ships that will be built under the 2021 defense procurement plan in compliance with a contract between Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Amur Shipyard, the commander specified.

"In 2024-2028, the Fleet is set to accept two Project 20380 corvettes and four Project 20385 ships," the admiral said.

The corvette Gremyashchiy will be the Project 20385 first warship that will operate in the Russian Pacific Fleet. The warship will arrive in the Russian Far East in several months, the commander specified.

Four Project 22800 missile corvettes, the carriers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, are currently at various stages of their construction at the Amur Shipyard in Komsomolsk-on-Amur: the Rzhev, the Udomlya, the Ussuriysk and the Pavlovsk. These warships are also intended to enter service with the Pacific Fleet.