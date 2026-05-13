US Congress may consider bill on $1.3 billion in military aid to Kiev — media

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives may consider a Democratic-backed bill in June that would allocate $1.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, the bill was introduced more than a year ago by Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. It secured 218 votes in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, allowing Democrats, who are currently in the opposition in Congress, to bring the measure to a vote as early as June. Politico noted that the bill provides for $1.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, along with new sanctions against Russia.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. Axios reported that even if the bill passes the House of Representatives, it is unlikely to win support in the Senate or from the White House.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the scale of US assistance to Ukraine under his administration. Trump said Washington had provided Kiev with $350 billion in aid, calling the policy madness and arguing that continued US support for Kiev is one of the reasons the conflict in Ukraine persists.