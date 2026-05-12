Sarmat tests confirm Russia capable of deterring any enemy — analyst

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The successful combat training launch of the new Sarmat heavy liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile confirms Russia's ability to deter any potential enemy, director of the Center for Analysis of the World Arms Trade, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, military analyst Igor Korotchenko told TASS.

Previously, Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakayev told Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin that the Strategic Missile Forces had successfully launched the latest heavy liquid-fueled Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

"This is an important confirmation of Russia's capabilities and ability as a nuclear power to deter any potential adversary, even taking into account the unclear development of the military and political situation after the New START treaty was terminated at the initiative of the administration of the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump," Korotchenko said.

He said that in any, even the most unfavorable situations, Russia has a nuclear potential that not only ensures strategic stability and guaranteed nuclear deterrence, "but also allows us to put an end to the existence of any aggressor country if it tries to launch a nuclear missile attack on Russia or begins full-scale military operations against our country."

Korotchenko added that the test confirmed all the specified characteristics of the Sarmat ICBM and the correctness of the applied circuit design solutions. In addition, a regular launch from a silo launcher proves that the rocket has confirmed all tactical and technical characteristics.