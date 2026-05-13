Russia ready to increase energy supplies to countries in Global South — energy ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to increase energy supplies to countries in the Global South, contributing to their energy security, according to a statement by the Russian Energy Ministry following a meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Indonesian working group on energy cooperation. The talks were held by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung.

The global energy situation was the key topic of the meeting, the ministry stressed. Marshavin noted that the meeting was taking place amid unprecedented challenges related to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to fuel shortages in Asian countries.

He also confirmed Russia’s readiness to increase supplies to countries in the Global South, contributing to their energy security. "Russia is ready to supply energy resources to countries having sustainable long-term demand, and to countries building constructive business relations with us," the official was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the parties discussed issues of certification of Russian products. The discussion focused on the creation of a joint working group to harmonize standards, the ministry added.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy: Russia confirmed its readiness to act as Indonesia’s strategic partner in the construction of nuclear power plants and the development of a national nuclear industry. Furthermore, Russia and Indonesia agreed to hold a working group meeting in 2027 ahead of the 15th meeting of the Russian-Indonesian joint commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation.