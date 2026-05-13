China believes there are no winners in Iran conflict — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. China believes there are no winners in the conflict around Iran, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

He noted that China and Pakistan jointly proposed a five-point initiative including an immediate cessation of military actions, prompt peace negotiations, ensuring civilian and shipping safety, and reaffirming the UN Charter’s primary role.

"These proposals gave substantial impetus to the process of a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. There are no winners in the conflict around Iran," the diplomat said.

Zhang also recalled that Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently formulated four principles for Middle East peace: peaceful coexistence, respect for state sovereignty, adherence to international law, and ensuring regional development and security. "These principles represent the Chinese vision for ways out of the current crisis," the ambassador added.