US president flies to Beijing with Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO — Reuters

LONDON, May 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has departed for Beijing with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang aboard Air Force One, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses and a White House representative.

Bloomberg reported on May 11 that the Trump administration had invited Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and other major American corporate heads to accompany the president on his state visit to China from May 13-15. Reuters had previously claimed Huang would not come as he was not invited. Trump was last in China on a state visit on November 8-10, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said Moscow benefits from constructive cooperation between Beijing and Washington.