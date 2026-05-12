Top Cuban diplomat slams US’ alleged offer of $100 mln in humanitarian aid as lie

HAVANA, May 12. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has slammed reports that the United States has allegedly offered Cuba a humanitarian assistance worth $100 million as untrue.

"Someone should ask the US secretary of state about the fabricated story regarding the alleged offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba, which, it seems, no one here knows anything about," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "It would be good to know exactly who will provide this money, whether it will be given in cash for essential items such as fuel, food, and medicine, or whether it will be a shipment of goods, and if so, what goods and from which company or organization they will be purchased."

He also noted that he wished to know "how this money is going to be distributed in Cuba and when it is officially offered to the Cuban authorities." "Is this a donation, a scam, or a shady deal aimed at undermining our independence?" the minister asked. "Wouldn't it have been easier to lift the fuel embargo?"

The top Cuban diplomat lambasted such statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as "a lie worth $100 million."