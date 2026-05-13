Lavrov accuses West of putting pressure on countries not to buy Russian oil

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using unscrupulous methods to prevent countries from buying Russian oil.

Russia’s top diplomat described putting pressure on everybody not to buy Russian oil as "unscrupulous methods." They can be called colonial or neocolonial, but these are 'methods of exploitation', he said in an interview with RT India.

The idea behind those methods is to make everybody buy expensive oil and liquified natural gas from the United States, instead of buying cheap oil from Russia, Lavrov explained. This is how they are seeking to rule the world, by controlling global energy, the Russian foreign minister maintained.

However, not everybody buckles under this pressure, Lavrov continued. According to him, India has firmly and repeatedly stated that it will be free to determine what energy volumes to buy and from whom.