Russia notified US, other countries of Sarmat tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia has, of course, sent the necessary notifications to the US and other countries regarding the testing of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Of course," he said when asked whether Russia had notified the US and other countries of the launch.

In accordance with international agreements, when intercontinental ballistic missiles are launched, a notification is sent to other countries through the National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction in order to avoid undue tension. The center operates in automatic mode.

Earlier, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful launch of the Sarmat missile. The Russian military plans to put the first regiment equipped with this ballistic missile on combat duty by the end of the year.

Putin noted that the Sarmat is the most powerful missile system in the world, four times stronger than the most effective Western systems. Its range exceeds 35,000 km. The missile can travel not only along a ballistic trajectory but also a suborbital one, overcoming all existing and future missile defense systems.