Iran sets forth five conditions to resuming negotiations with US — agency

TEHRAN, May 12. /TASS/. Iran will not resume peace talks with the United States until Washington meets Tehran’s five conditions, the Fars news agency said, citing a source.

According to the source, the five conditions are to stop hostilities on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, to lift the anti-Iranian sanctions, to unblock Iran’s immobilized assets, to compensate for the war-related damage, and to recognize Iran’s right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The source noted that these conditions were set exclusively to establish a minimum level of trust and return to the negotiation process.

Apart from that, Iran has conveyed via the Pakistani mediator that the continuing naval blockade in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman after the ceasefire was declared only adds to mistrust to the negotiations with the United States.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.