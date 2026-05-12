MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Georgian authorities have publicly acknowledged that the West demanded opening a second front against Russia, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department for the CIS Countries Mikhail Kalugin said in an interview with TASS.

"For Westerners, the South Caucasus region is geographically distant and culturally alien. They have destructive, not constructive, plans there, connected to geopolitical games, and not only against Russia. In this regard, Tbilisi’s public admission that, since 2022, it has been literally demanding the opening of a ‘second front’ against Moscow is telling," the diplomat noted.

According to Kalugin, Russia, for its part, continues "painstaking work on the post-conflict restoration of Georgia’s relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the format of the International Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia."