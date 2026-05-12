US uses UAV lessons of Ukraine real time — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The US army is using real-time knowledge gained from the use of drones during the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of War Pete Hegseth said.

"We’ve had many senior officials travel [to Ukraine] and we’ve learnt a great deal. I have personally approved additional personnel there to learn from that drone battlefield, both on offense and defense, to ensure that we are learning every possible lesson from that conflict and incorporate it in real time into how we defend and go on offense in the era when drone dominance is required," he told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to Hegseth, the Pentagon is doing everything to "learn the lessons of Ukraine and other battlefields" and guarantee their use by the US army.