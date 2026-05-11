UAE may have carried out strikes on Iranian territory — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 12. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates may have carried out several strikes on Iranian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Abu Dhabi’s attacks may have included a strike on an oil refinery on the Lavan Island.

The report noted that although this attack occurred during a ceasefire between the US and Iran, it did not provoke a negative reaction from Washington, which secretly welcomed Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the conflict.

According to The Wall Street Journal, since the start of the Middle East hostilities, the UAE has been more active than other Persian Gulf countries in opposing Iran and has maintained close military cooperation with the US.

Earlier, the UAE came under rocket fire and drone strikes. As a result, a major fire broke out at an oil refinery complex in the Fujairah Emirate. Abu Dhabi blamed Iran for the attacks and vowed to retaliate. Tehran denies any involvement in the incident.