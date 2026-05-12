EU talks about peace in Ukraine, but in reality it's war-minded — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The European Union’s rhetoric seems to be aimed at restoring peace but in fact, Europe is doing its best to prolong the conflict as much as possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"We can see the practical actions the EU takes. Its rhetoric does claim to be aimed at restoring peace as they are calling for a ceasefire and peace. But in fact, they are making every effort to prolong the conflict as much as possible," he emphasized.

In this regard, Grushko pointed to direct statements by EU officials that the longer the conflict lasted, "the longer Russia will be focused on Ukraine and will be less likely to attack EU countries.".