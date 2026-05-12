Lithuania's airspace not open to foreign drone flights — official

VILNIUS, May 12. /TASS/. Lithuania has no plans to authorize the flights of other countries’ drones in its airspace, Asta Skaisgiryte, foreign policy advisor to the Baltic nation’s president, said.

"Lithuania has never allowed third country drones to fly in its airspace, and has no plans to authorize such flights," she told the Ziniu Radijas radio station.

The official explained what she meant by third countries. "I'm talking about drones from various third countries, not necessarily Ukraine. It could also be other third countries that are not our allies," Skaisgiryte added.

Several incidents have recently taken place in the region where drones launched by Ukraine went astray and crashed in Baltic countries, including Lithuania.