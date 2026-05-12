MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The indictment of Andrey Yermak, former head of the Ukrainian presidential office, has sparked a major corruption scandal that will lead to serious upheavals not only in Ukraine but also beyond its borders, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The signal will also reach those international leaders who are essentially accomplices in this money laundering operation known as ‘Ukraine.’ The start has been given to a major corruption scandal, and its development will entail serious upheavals within and beyond Ukraine," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies reported that they had uncovered an organized group involved in laundering $10.5 million through luxury construction projects near Kiev and had charged one of its members - the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office.