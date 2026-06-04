Russian Navy patents unmanned rescue towing boat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The staff of the Kuznetsov Naval Academy military training and research center has developed an unmanned boat for personnel rescue and for towing small surface objects. TASS has reviewed the corresponding patent.

"The utility model relates to shipbuilding and concerns the creation of an unmanned boat, controlled from a rescue vessel or shore, capable of transferring means for supporting personnel on the water surface, picking up personnel floating on the surface, and towing small surface objects during rescue operations," the patent description states.

The developers specify that the uncrewed boat is designed to deliver the PSN-20 inflatable life raft to the site of an accident in a folded state, tow small surface objects to the site of an accident, take in tow and tow small surface objects, and pick up people floating on the surface of the water. In addition, the device can handle tasks such as transporting a guide to the emergency site, delivering cargo similar in weight and dimensions to the folded PSN-20 raft, transporting an injured person on board the rescue vessel, and towing a tethered side-scan or all-round sonar.

"The unmanned boat can be installed in an inclined position on a launching frame either along the sides of the vessel or at the stern. The unmanned boat, launched by free fall, is equipped with a reliable release system from the carrier vessel, which is protected against accidental release by retaining stops. When the stops holding the unmanned boat are released, it accelerates along the guides of the inclined frame and lands at a safe distance from the carrier vessel," the patent states.

However, the patent authors indicate that the unmanned boat can also be launched directly from an unequipped shoreline.

"The unmanned boat is not only securely fastened in its stowed position, but is also constantly ready for launch--two people can fully prepare and launch the unmanned boat within 5 minutes," the patent description says.

Product design

The unmanned boat, patented by the Naval Academy, is designed as a hull with a propulsion system and a remote control system. The aft section of the hull houses a work platform, where the life raft is secured in its folded position, and a manipulator with a grab capable of towing small floating objects for the delivery and transfer of surface personnel support equipment to the site of an emergency incident.

The boat is made of reinforced, fire-resistant fiberglass. The upper part of the boat is fully self-righting, and its unsinkability is ensured by buoyancy compartments in the hull filled with polyurethane foam. The uncrewed boat is equipped with a rubberized fender for protection against damage during approach operations to a distressed floating object in difficult hydrometeorological conditions.