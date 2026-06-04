Current situation allows for transition to accumulating National Welfare Fund — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The current situation allows Russia to accumulate the National Welfare Fund (NWF), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The situation is a little better now, we’ll be accumulating [the National Welfare Fund] and rebuilding it. Therefore, the logic behind creating reserves is precisely to use them, support the budget, reduce pressure on the financial market, and implement the tasks we have," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The ministry allocates the NWF funds not only to support budget expenditures but also to invest in the economy, the minister noted, adding that the volume of such investments exceeds 4 trillion rubles.

The Finance Ministry reported earlier that Russia’s National Wealth Fund totaled 12.955 trillion rubles as of June 1, 2026, or 5.5% of GDP projected for this year. The National Wealth Fund equals $182.4 bln. As of June 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF amounted to 3.41 trillion rubles (1.5% of GDP projected for 2026), which equals $48.05 bln. As of May 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 3.63 trillion rubles.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.