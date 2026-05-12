Ukrainian attacks kill 25 Russian civilians in past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. As many as 25 Russian civilians, including a child, were killed in Ukrainian attacks in the past week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Attacks carried out by Ukrainian Nazis affected 234 civilians last week: 25 people, including a child, were killed, and another 209, among them 14 minors, suffered injuries. <...> The majority of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Bryansk and Chuvashia regions, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

Last week, 204 people – about 87% of all casualties – suffered injuries in drone strikes, the diplomat added.

According to Miroshnik, Ukrainian forces continue to lay mines in Russian regions remotely. A 14-year-old boy was injured after a cluster submunition exploded in the DPR city of Gorlovka last week, and a man sustained injuries in a mine blast. Another civilian lost his foot after stepping on a Lepestok anti-personnel landmine near the DPR city of Slavyansk. A 79-year-old man was injured after a submunition exploded in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region. "Ukrainian militants deliberately targeted medical vehicles, violating international humanitarian law. A drone strike left three members of an ambulance team injured in the village of Razumnoye in the Belgorod Region," Miroshnik added.

The enemy launched almost 3,600 projectiles at Russian territory in the past seven days, he concluded.