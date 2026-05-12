Two civilians killed, eight injured in Ukraine strikes on Belgorod Region in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have again attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, injuring eight civilians, the regional emergency response center reported.

Two civilians who were injured in previous attacks have died in hospitals.

"On May 8, in the Novaya Nelidovka settlement in the Belgorodsky district, a man was seriously injured when a drone attacked his car. He died in the intensive care unit of the regional clinical hospital. In the Oktyabrsky settlement, an 18-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on an apartment building and was taken to the regional clinical hospital. Three emergency medical personnel who arrived to assist the man were injured in a second drone strike. They received medical assistance, and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Two apartment buildings, a car, and an ambulance were damaged at the scene of the attack. In the Novaya Nelidovka settlement, a drone attack damaged the fence of a private house. In the Chaiki settlement, a garage was damaged by fire. Early in the morning, a drone attack in the village of Oktyabrsky damaged a fence of a private house, the windows, and the doors of a car," the statement reads.

In the Shebekinsky district, a man was seriously injured as a result of a drone attack on a service vehicle on May 7. He died in intensive care of the regional clinical hospital on May 11. In Shebekino, a man was injured as a result of two FPV drone attacks on a business premises. He was given all necessary medical care and will continue his treatment as an outpatient. A man was also injured when a drone struck a passenger car. After receiving first aid he was released for outpatient treatment. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian drone attacks have damaged cars, trucks, a service minibus, private house, and outbuildings.

In the Borisovsky district, an FPV drone attacked a service minibus, injuring two men who were administered first aid and will continue treatment as outpatients. In the Volokonovsky district, drone attacks damaged two commercial properties, seven passenger cars, the local Church, and a private house. In the Graivoronsky district, private houses and an infrastructure facility were destroyed and damaged by Ukrainian strikes, and 11 agricultural vehicles were destroyed in the territory of an enterprise.