Russia ready to settle Ukrainian conflict through negotiations — Security Council

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to settle the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"We are ready for a settlement on the negotiation track, political and diplomatic, with the participation and involvement of third countries, as was done previously," he told TASS in response to a question.

"We want Ukraine to go back to being a fully non-nuclear, non-aligned nation. It's also crucial that this country respect its citizens’ rights. We are specifically concerned with Russian-speaking people, people deprived of the right to speak their own language," Shoigu said.