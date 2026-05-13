Republika Srpska maintains constructive dialogue with Russia — ambassador

BELGRADE, May 13. /TASS/. The visit of a Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) delegation to Moscow is yet another manifestation of the strategic partnership between Russia and the republic that contributes to constructive dialogue, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabukhov told the SRNA news agency.

"The discussion [between the delegation members] and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin is further proof that our dialogue is constructive, based on mutual respect, and capable of yielding tangible results," he said.

According to the diplomat, the participation of the Republika Srpska delegation in the Victory Day parade in Moscow, which included President Sinisa Karan, National Assembly Speaker Nenad Stevandic, and Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, was an important gesture.

"Professors, doctors, cultural figures, and technology specialists also took part in the visit to Moscow, because we are developing our relations at all levels," Kalabukhov noted.

He added that a visit by a delegation from St. Petersburg to Republika Srpska on May 11, as well as the Days of Russian Culture in Serbia held from March 30 to April 4, also reflected the strong ties between the sides.

On May 9, Putin said during a meeting with Bosnian Serb leaders at the Kremlin that Russia remains firmly committed to strengthening mutually beneficial relations with Republika Srpska and supports cooperation without external interference in domestic affairs.

In an interview with TASS, Sinisa Karan said Republika Srpska would continue broad cooperation with Russia "across all sectors, particularly in the fields of the economy, energy, transportation, education, and healthcare.".