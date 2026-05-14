Putin offers condolences to Indian leaders over cyclone aftermath

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the aftermath of the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the numerous casualties and widespread destruction caused by the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh," the Russian leader said in a message published on the Kremlin website.

"Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected by the natural disaster," Putin said.

Earlier in the morning, local authorities reported that the storm had claimed at least 56 lives in several counties across the state.