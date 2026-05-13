US wants to purchase 10,000 low-cost cruise missiles — media

NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. The Pentagon plans to rapidly procure 10,000 low-cost cruise missiles over the next three years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The missiles, developed under the Low-Cost Containerized Missiles (LCCM) program, are expected to cost several hundred thousand dollars each. They are intended to help the US military expand and diversify its arsenal alongside the Tomahawk missiles already in service. To develop and produce the new missiles, the Pentagon awarded contracts to CoAspire, Zone 5, Leidos, and Anduril Industries.

In late April, the newspaper reported that the United States had used more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles during the war with Iran, as well as between 1,500 and 2,000 key interceptor missiles from air defense systems, including THAAD and Patriot. According to the report, replenishing the depleted stockpiles could take up to six years.

Later, Jack Reed, a Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the war with Iran had caused shortages of precision-guided munitions for the US military across all regions of the world.