Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss strategic partnership in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar engaged in a substantive discussion on various facets of their bilateral cooperation. Following their talks, Jaishankar shared on his social media platform that he had a productive exchange of views with Minister Lavrov. He highlighted that their conversation encompassed numerous aspects of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, including trade and investment, energy, transport and communications, science and technology, as well as the promotion of mobility for skilled personnel and talent.

Additionally, Jaishankar noted that they addressed other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit, during which he will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for May 14-15. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the upcoming BRICS ministerial session will focus on advancing the strategic partnership in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, set to be hosted by India in September. Several sessions are expected to be attended by diplomatic representatives from the group's partner states.