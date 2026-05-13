Rossotrudnichestvo sees strong interest in cooperation with Russia from Islamic countries

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Islamic countries are showing strong interest in cooperation with Russia across various projects, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo (the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation) Pavel Shevtsov told reporters on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

“We see enormous interest from Islamic states in cooperation with Russia and the development of various projects. These include education, language programs, and youth projects,” Shevtsov said.

According to him, Rossotrudnichestvo cooperates with all countries of the Islamic world. “All Islamic countries are involved in this interaction. In some places the pace is stronger, in others weaker. But among our tasks, together with Rossotrudnichestvo and with the support of the regions, is to increase this pace and propose specific projects for specific Islamic states,” he added.

As an example of Rossotrudnichestvo’s tools, he cited partner Russian Houses, which help expand networks of active people abroad. “Both our compatriots and non-compatriots who are interested in developing relations between the Russian Federation and other states,” he said.

The 17th International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum is taking place from May 12 to 17. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.