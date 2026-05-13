Special forces exercise with US, UK, Spanish troops begins in Georgia

TBILISI, May 13. /TASS/. The multinational special forces military exercise Trojan Footprint 2026 (TFP26) has begun in Mukhrovani, Georgia, at the Special Operations Command base, the Georgian Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

"This is the fourth time that the multinational exercise is being held in Georgia. It involves military personnel from special operations units of Georgia, Spain, Poland, Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom," the statement reads.

The Georgian Defense Forces are represented at the maneuvers by a ranger battalion of the Special Operations Command, the eastern and western special operations battalions, volunteer units, reconnaissance companies of the Georgian National Guard, and personnel from the territorial reserve, the ministry added.

The exercise was organized by the US Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) and the Georgian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces.