Settlement is only possible if US accepts Iran's demands — Iranian MP

TEHRAN, May 13. /TASS/. Iranian parliamentarian Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Majlis, has emphasized that the United States must acknowledge the facts and accept Iran’s demands as the only path toward resolving the ongoing conflict.

"The only viable scenario is for the US to recognize the reality, agree to Iran’s conditions, and engage in negotiations to prevent a renewed military escalation," Boroujerdi stated. "Following the strikes Iran endured, the loss of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and our senior commanders, we are in no position to capitulate to American demands," he added, as quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA. "Our demands have been clearly articulated to the American side, and only their fulfillment will satisfy us."

On May 10, Iran responded to the United States’ proposals for resolving tensions in the Persian Gulf, transmitting its reply to Pakistan. US President Donald Trump deemed Tehran’s response unacceptable.

Subsequently, the Fars news agency reported, citing an unnamed source, that Iran would refuse to resume negotiations until Washington fulfills five key conditions: an end to military actions across all fronts - particularly in Lebanon; the lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions; the release of Iran’s frozen assets; compensation for damages caused by the conflict; and official recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.