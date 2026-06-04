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Russia ships over 2.4 mln barrels of oil to Philippines this spring — Lavrov

Foreign Minister says this step clearly demonstrates the reliability of Russian suppliers

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is a reliable supplier of oil to the Philippines, and more than 2.4 million barrels have already been shipped this spring at the request of Philippine partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Philippines.

"Practical cooperation projects are being implemented. As the situation on the global energy markets worsens, Russian oil supplies were resumed this spring at the request of the Philippine partners - over 2.4 million barrels have already been shipped," the minister said.

"This step clearly demonstrates the reliability of Russian suppliers. In September 2025, the 4th meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine commission on trade and economic cooperation was held in Moscow. It outlined promising areas for joint efforts: transport infrastructure, peaceful atom, space, information, and communication technologies. Rosatom State Corporation is working with the Philippine partners on projects for the construction of small nuclear power plants, as well as non-energy applications of nuclear technologies in medicine, agriculture, and industry."

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Sergey LavrovPhilippines
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