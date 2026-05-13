China calls on UNSC to constructively facilitate peace in Middle East — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East region is currently at a turning point, and China calls on the UN Security Council to constructively facilitate the achievement of peace in the region, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"The situation in the Middle East is currently at a turning point between war and peace," he emphasized. "The UN Security Council must play a constructive role and promote the development of events towards achieving peace."

Thus, Zhang indicated that Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, "will continue to strengthen cooperation on this platform, consistently uphold the principles of justice, and actively promote the establishment of peace in the region."