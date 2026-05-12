End of ceasefire, chance of Putin-Zelensky meeting: Kremlin delivers new press briefing

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The end of the Victory Day ceasefire, the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, and the economic climate were the main topics on the agenda at the latest briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian leader's press secretary.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on economic issues this week.

- Putin’s upcoming visit to China will be substantive, with Moscow and Beijing "attaching the utmost importance" to it.

- Preparations are "in the final stages," and Moscow and Beijing will announce the dates in unison: "We will inform the global community of the dates synchronously with our Chinese friends."

- Putin will not attend the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international event.

Ukrainian settlement

- Russia remains open to dialogue and fully welcomes US mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine: "President [Vladimir Putin, at a press conference on May 9] said that Russia remains open to dialogue. He noted that some work has been done in the trilateral framework. And he said that we would welcome the United States’ mediation efforts."

- A great deal of groundwork has already been laid to bring a settlement in Ukraine closer, but at this stage it is too early to speak of specific dates or milestones: "The progress made in the peace process suggests that a conclusion is indeed approaching. But it is premature now to talk about any specifics in this regard."

- The humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, declared for May 9-11, has ended, and Russia is continuing its special military operation: "The humanitarian ceasefire has ended; the special military operation continues."

- The special military operation "could stop at any moment, as soon as the Kiev regime and [Vladimir] Zelensky take responsibility and make the necessary decision": "Kiev knows very well what decisions it needs to make."

Chance of Putin-Zelensky meeting

- Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky in Moscow at any time: "Speaking at a press conference at the Kremlin, the president said he would be ready to meet with Zelensky in Moscow at any time for talks."

- A meeting between Putin and Zelensky outside of Moscow makes sense only for finalizing the settlement process: "And to finalize it, to bring it to a conclusion, there is still a lot of groundwork to be done."

Russian economy

- Russia doesn’t plan to fire any government officials amid the global economic downturn: "Every time there is volatility in the global economy, which, as you know, is currently in decline worldwide, you immediately start talking about some kind of personnel decisions. It is probably not a good idea."

- The Russian economy cannot be completely shielded from global volatility, although the government is taking measures: "The government and the Cabinet of Ministers are taking the necessary steps to maintain the stability of our economy. It cannot be completely shielded from the volatility we are seeing in global markets. And all of this cannot but have a negative impact on the economies of virtually every country in the world, which we are all witnessing."

- The Cabinet’s measures to support the Russian economy offer hope for modest but stable GDP growth: "Thanks to the measures our government is taking, we can confidently speak of macroeconomic stability and of long-term plans to ensure that, year after year, economic growth rates, albeit modest, continue to rise."

Russian Navy's actions

- The escalation of tensions in the Baltic Sea in recent months has been driven by the activities of NATO navies, not Russia: "As for security in the Baltic, it is likely that the escalation of tensions in recent months has been driven to a greater extent by the activities of NATO navies, not Russia."

- The Russian Navy carries out its duties in the world’s oceans in strict accordance with international law, including measures to combat piracy: "Our Navy carries out its duties in the world’s oceans in strict accordance with international law and maritime regulations. This includes carrying out security missions to counter international piracy, sometimes even at the state level, which has already occurred in the world’s oceans."

- "I have no information about the movements of our military ships; that is the Defense Ministry's domain.".