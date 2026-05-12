MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost around 875 servicemen over the past 24 hours due to the actions by Russian forces in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the report, the enemy lost up to 145 troops in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, more than 100 in the area of the Battlegroup West, up to 75 in the Battlegroup South’s zone, more than 290 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 230 in the zone of the Battlegroup East, and up to 35 personnel in the Battlegroup Dnepr’s area of responsibility.

The ministry noted that units of the Battlegroup North inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade near the Zapselye settlement in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov Region, Russian troops inflicted a blow on a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a territorial defense brigade near the Ryasnoye, Granov, and Volokhovka settlements in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 17 combat vehicles as a result of the attack.

Units of the Battlegroup West defeated formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades near the Pristen, Podliman, and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian military lost 21 vehicles and a field artillery gun in the attack.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed personnel and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigade near the Konstantinovka, Tikhonovka, and Artema settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The enemy lost 13 vehicles and two artillery pieces as a result of Russia’s offensive.

Center, East, Dnepr battlegroups

Units of the Battlegroup Center defeated formations of a mechanized and airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, and a marine brigade near the Sergeyevka and Belitskoye settlements in the DPR, and Novopidgorodnoye and Novopavlovka settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, and a field artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup East destroyed personnel and equipment of an assault airborne brigade and assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Charivnoye and Verkhnyaya Tersa settlements in the Zaporozhye Region and Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost an armored combat vehicle, eight automobiles, and an artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr crushed Ukrainian formations of two mechanized brigades near the Preobrazhenka and Dimitrovo settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. They destroyed an armored combat vehicle and nine vehicles of the enemy.