Inflow of ruble funds from population to banks accelerates in April 2026 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The pace of attracting ruble funds from the population to credit institutions accelerated in April 2026 due to current accounts, according to preliminary data from Russia’s Central Bank, the regulator reported.

"In April, according to recent data, the inflow of ruble funds from the population into banks accelerated due to current accounts, while balances in the urgent segment did not change significantly," the report said.

In turn, organizations were more active in attracting ruble loans in April, primarily for terms exceeding one year, according to the regulator.