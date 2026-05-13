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Partnership between Russia and India demonstrates steady growth — Indian foreign minister

According to Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov's visit to India provides an opportunity to analyze a special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on the development of the situation in the world

NEW DELHI, May 13. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and India has shown steady growth in recent years, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in the republic on a visit.

"The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced," he said.

According to Jaishankar, Lavrov's visit to India provides an opportunity to analyze a special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on the development of the situation in the world.

He emphasized the expansion of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries and staff mobility.

"The mobility of talents and skills has acquired greater salience, and our interest in ensuring better connectivity is deeper," he said.

Referring to the upcoming annual Russian-Indian summit, Jaishankar pointed out that these meetings "provide us regular guidance for taking forward our ties. It is our responsibility as foreign ministers to regularly oversee and review implementation. Constant tending is the best solution for progressing ties."

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on May 14-15. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the participants will focus on steps to develop a strategic partnership in the context of preparations for the 18th summit of the group, which will also be held in New Delhi in September. The participation of the heads of diplomatic agencies of the partner states of the association is planned in a number of sessions.

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