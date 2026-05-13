Iran opted for just world order by joining BRICS — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, May 13. /TASS/. By joining the BRICS, Iran has made a choice in favor of multilateral and equal cooperation, as well as the formation of a more just world order, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Wednesday.

"The presence of Iran in such blocs reflects a strategic choice to strengthen multilateralism, expand cooperation and participate in shaping a more just order in international relations," Gharibabadi said in a message on his X account.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined in 2011, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan hold partner country status.