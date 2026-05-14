Russia yet undecided about preferred candidate for UN chief — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia has not yet decided on a preferable candidate for UN secretary general, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"So far, Russia is referring from announcing its official preferences concerning this or that candidate. We are following the process: we have enough time. We don’t rule out that new candidates may appear. We will decide on who we support and announce our preferences at a later stage," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

The elections of the United Nations’ new chief is scheduled for July 2026. The term of the current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, wo has been in office since 2017, expires on December 31.