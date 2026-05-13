Araghchi promises to hold to account countries 'colluding' with Israel against Iran

TUNIS, May 14. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned countries "colluding with Israel" against his country that they will be held accountable for that.

"Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership," he wrote on his X page, commenting on the statement by the Israeli prime minister’s office that Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during the recent military campaign against Iran.

"Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable. Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account," he emphasized.

Earlier, the UAE foreign ministry denied reports about Netanyahu’s recent visit to the country.